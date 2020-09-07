Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain appoints new Foreign Ministry official for Campo

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2020

The new representative of Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs in the Campo de Gibraltar is a career diplomat who ran the ministry’s Gibraltar desk during the period of the trilateral forum for dialogue.

Juan José Sanz Aparicio was deputy director of the Gibraltar office at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs between 2008 and 2011.

He succeeds Arturo Avello Díez del Corral in the post.

Mr Sanz became a diplomat in 1995 and has previously served in postings including Zimbabwe, Morocco, Sweden, Germany and the Czech Republic.

A lawyer by training, he has also worked in departments in the ministry dealing with international law and EU justice and home affairs.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain passes 500,000 coronavirus cases in Western European first

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Grande-Marlaska vows no respite for Campo traffickers after officers injured

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Young adults blamed for rise in UK cases as Hancock plans 24-hour Covid ‘pass’

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
England to launch regional quarantine-free travel corridors

7th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020