Spain appoints new Foreign Ministry official for Campo

The new representative of Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs in the Campo de Gibraltar is a career diplomat who ran the ministry’s Gibraltar desk during the period of the trilateral forum for dialogue.

Juan José Sanz Aparicio was deputy director of the Gibraltar office at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs between 2008 and 2011.

He succeeds Arturo Avello Díez del Corral in the post.

Mr Sanz became a diplomat in 1995 and has previously served in postings including Zimbabwe, Morocco, Sweden, Germany and the Czech Republic.

A lawyer by training, he has also worked in departments in the ministry dealing with international law and EU justice and home affairs.