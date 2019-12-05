Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain arrests four allegedly linked to Islamic State

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2019

Four individuals have been arrested in Spain and Morocco on suspicion of terrorism offences for sharing so-called Islamic State propaganda across social media networks.

Three men were arrested in Nador in Morocco, while a 31-year old Moroccan national was arrested in the Guadalajara province in Spain, on the outskirts of Madrid.

The Spanish police said in a statement that it worked with law enforcement agencies in the Kingdom in Morocco to target this group of individuals believed to be members of DAESH.

According to the Spanish police, the men used their social media networking profiles for propaganda purposes to recruit and indoctrinate others over a prolonged period of time.

The police carried out a search in the home of the man arrested in Guadalajara and discovered a series of videos which promoted “explicit violence by DAESH” and jihadi terrorism, as well as manuals on training to commit future attacks and guides on how to make explosives.

The messages praised Islamic State’s extremist ideology and threatened retaliation attacks after the death of the ISIS leader.

The police said the 31-year old, who was not named, used a several security measures to protect access to his online messaging services, including using several phone lines or using the internet via public networks.

He was also accused of organising late-night meetings in homes in Melilla and Moroccan cities to track the Syria and Mali situation while planning attacks.

“It is from there that he shared DAESH’s ideology in person and on line, and would recount anecdotes about the jihadi fighters who had left Spain and Morocco to conflict areas such as Syria or Mali,” the Policía Nacional said in statement.

Electronic equipment, mobile phones, masks, books and manuscripts full of extremist ideology was seized as a result of this operation.

The arrests come as part of a multi-agency approach including the Spanish central intelligence agency and the Policía Nacional, working with Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Local News

Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

‘No stone unturned, literally’ as detectives search Trafalgar Cemetery for Simon Parkes

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain arrests four allegedly linked to Islamic State

5th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Johnson urges NATO allies to invest in defence budgets at close of tense summit

5th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

5th December 2019

UK/Spain News
EU set to miss 2030 climate target

4th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019