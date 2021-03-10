Spain awarded worse ranking than Gib on global tax haven index
Changes to tax transparency laws in Spain have pushed the country eight points ahead of Gibraltar on a corporate tax haven index prepared annually by advocacy group Tax Justice Network (TJN). Spain is ranked 22 in the latest edition of the index published yesterday, with Gibraltar ranking 30 on the list. The UK is ranked...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here