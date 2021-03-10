Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Spain awarded worse ranking than Gib on global tax haven index

Image by NikolayFrolochkin from Pixabay

By Chronicle Staff
9th March 2021

Changes to tax transparency laws in Spain have pushed the country eight points ahead of Gibraltar on a corporate tax haven index prepared annually by advocacy group Tax Justice Network (TJN). Spain is ranked 22 in the latest edition of the index published yesterday, with Gibraltar ranking 30 on the list. The UK is ranked...

