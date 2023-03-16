Spain commences process to remove Gib from tax haven blacklist, Parliament told
The Spanish Government has commenced the process of removing Gibraltar from Spain’s blacklist of tax havens, the Gibraltar Parliament was told on Thursday. Last month, Spain updated the list and kept Gibraltar on it, despite commitments to remove it by March 2023. But responding to questions in Parliament from GSD MP Roy Clinton, Mr Picardo...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here