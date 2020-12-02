Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd December 2020

By Maria Jesus Corrales Spain has commenced an “emergency” program of infrastructure works to prepare the border in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, according to PSOE MP Gemma Araujo and documents seen by this newspaper. With the end of the transition period just weeks away and no confirmation yet of a deal for...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Local News

Exercise Barbarian Drive

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain warns ‘no turning back’ on border implications of ‘no deal’ Brexit

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Spain still hopeful of agreement on Brexit deal for Gib

2nd December 2020

Local News
US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

1st December 2020

Brexit
Spain warns ‘no turning back’ on border implications of ‘no deal’ Brexit

1st December 2020

Sports
Ten man Manchester 62 grab late winner as league table sees major changes

30th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020