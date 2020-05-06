Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain coronavirus tally stabilises but economic cost high

Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks bring oxygen bottles to the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

By Press Association
6th May 2020

By Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro

Spain reported its third day in a row of coronavirus deaths under 200, but a record number of people claiming social security benefits for April showed the cost to the economy of bringing the epidemic under control.

The country is gradually emerging from a strict lockdown, with small businesses such as florists and ironmongers opening with restrictions this week. Spaniards who had been cooped up at home for more than six weeks are now allowed to take exercise.

But the weak coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez must seek parliamentary approval today for another extension of the state of emergency which gives him wide powers to enforce the exit from lockdown.

The opposition Partido Popular has said it will not support another two-week extension to the state of emergency, which ends on Saturday, saying Mr Sanchez should use legislation to navigate the return to normality.

The political tension comes at a critical time as the government seeks to revive an economy battered by the effects of the outbreak that has killed more than 25,000 people in Spain - one of the world's highest death tolls - and left hundreds of thousands without work.

The health ministry reported 185 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, the third day in a row of a toll below 200. The overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 219,329 up from 218,011 the day before.

"The figures are favourable. Everything indicates that we are in a very good position for the transition process that we are going to undertake over the next few days," health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference.

In a sign of how the lockdown measures have generated huge financial strain for the state, data on Tuesday showed the cost of benefits paid to the 5.2 million people fully or partly depending on unemployment benefits in April more than tripled from a year earlier to 4.5 billion euros.

This represented the highest spending in history for unemployment services in Spain. (Reuters)

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team offers assistance to those who most need it

Tue 5th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Concerns about ‘unlocking the Rock’

Tue 5th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt to close key roads to traffic as Gibraltar eyes greener future after Covid-19

Tue 5th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK surpasses Italy death toll but experts warn comparing countries is difficult

5th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Plastic found in almost four in 10 seabird nests on uninhabited island

5th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Campaigners warn Government over ‘unlawful’ unconditional airline bailout

5th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Hancock dismisses claims of ‘state surveillance’ through Covid-19 app

5th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020