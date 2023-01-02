Spain ‘doesn’t want no deal scenario’ but ready for any outcome in treaty talks - Albares

Spain and the European Union “are ready for any scenario” in the treaty talks on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said, even while stressing his government “does not want” no deal.

Mr Albares made the comments in an interview with the Europa Press news agency which was widely published yesterday.

Mr Albares said Spain had presented a “reasonable, balanced” proposal in December.

And with negotiations set to resume in the coming weeks, he noted too that “we cannot be in this situation eternally”.

“The United Kingdom has to state clearly whether it accepts this agreement - which is global, covers all aspects of what the relationship between Spain and the United Kingdom in respect of Gibraltar should be, touches on all aspect for the creation of an area of shared prosperity – or what it does not want it,” Mr Albares said.

“In that case, evidently, another decision will have to be taken.”

“But Spain does not want the scenario of no agreement.”

“That’s why we’ve put forward an agreement that we are ready to sign tomorrow.”

“I would also point out that I do observe, on the other side, a constructive attitude, just as Spain has had from the outset.”

“The Government of Spain and the European Union…are ready for any scenario.”

Last month, the UK, the EU, Spain and Gibraltar reaffirmed their commitment to the negotiation, even while holding back on detail or setting out any tangible progress.

They made clear that complex areas of disagreement remain, but the message was one of common purpose toward the shared goal of reaching agreement.