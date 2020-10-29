Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain enters 6-month state of emergency to tackle pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask waits on a bus station during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Reuters
29th October 2020

By Elena Rodriguez and Joan Faus

Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May, giving regions legal backing to decide curfews and restrict travel to try and contain rampant Covid-19 contagion.

Spain is one of Europe's worst Covid -19 hot spots, with over 3 million infections.

Its response to the pandemic has often been hampered by political wrangling, but the government this time managed to gather enough votes for parliament to back extending an initial two-week decree until May 9.

Some worried about the consequences, though, in a country that is already suffering through its worst recession since the late 1930s civil war.

"It seems too much to me, people can't stand it," said Madrid resident Angela Suarez, a chef who has already had her working hours reduced because of the crisis.

"We don't know what to do. And we pay rent, bills, we're thinking, what, what, what to do?"

The government said the state of emergency, and the restrictions on mobility it comes with across Spain, were unavoidable.

"We are aware that citizens are tired after months of effort and sacrifices, of not being able to do what they used to do before, to hug people, our family and friends," Health Minister Salvador Illa told parliament.

"But it is not the time to relax measures, we have, very tough weeks and months ahead of us."

That will however not be the end of uncertainty for many Spaniards, as the government is leaving it to each region to decide its own measures, creating a patchwork of restrictions across the country.

While Madrid just wants to ban travel in and out of its territory for bank holiday weekends, Catalonia on Thursday joined a growing number of regions banning entering and exiting their territory for at least 15 days.

Catalan officials said the new measures, which also include closing cinemas and theatres and extending a shutdown of bars and restaurants, were necessary to make sure hospitals can cope.

"Our health system cannot deal with this level of stress. It can't take much more," Catalan health chief Alba Verges said.

During weekends, Catalonia residents will also be banned from leaving their municipality.

With Christmas on the horizon, some in Madrid worried they will not be able to be with their loved ones.

"Well, for me (the holidays) are going to be very sad, I have children living in the United States and they cannot come," said Pilar, a pensioner. [Reuters]

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Cable car project tabled for DPC meeting

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Scientists identify prolific coronavirus strain which started in Spain and spread across Europe

29th October 2020

UK/Spain News
Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn on anti-Semitism ‘day of shame’

29th October 2020

UK/Spain News
Travellers from Germany, Cyprus and Lithuania at risk of UK quarantine

29th October 2020

UK/Spain News
Social media users ‘more likely to be involved in coronavirus dispute’

29th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020