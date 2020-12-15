Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain expects to start COVID-19 vaccination days after EMA approval

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

By Reuters
15th December 2020

Spain expects to start vaccinating people against the coronavirus by Jan. 4 or 5 if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light to a vaccine on Dec. 29, health minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.

Speaking at a separate event, health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon said the rollout could begin even earlier if the approval comes more quickly.

"In a short time we will start vaccinating, hopefully by the end of the year," he told reporters at a news conference.

The health ministry plans to vaccinate elderly residents and staff in nursing homes first, then health workers and other vulnerable people.

The EMA received data from the large-scale trials of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 1 and said it would decide on possible conditional approval of the vaccine by Dec. 29 "at the latest".

Britain, the United States and Canada have already begun rolling out the vaccine.

A total of 21,309 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Spain since Friday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 1.75 million, official data showed, in line with daily increases logged in the past week. The overall death toll climbed by 193 to 47,624.

The number of infections recorded each day has retreated steadily from highs of more than 24,000 reached in October, when Spain imposed a second state of emergency, to fewer than 10,000 lately.

While the incidence of cases ticked up to 194 per 100,000 people on Monday from Friday's 190, Simon said Spain still had one of the lowest rates of infection in Europe, acknowledging though that the decline in new infections appears to have stagnated.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rapid Covid-19 testing service to open at Gib Airport

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Local News

Government confirms sixth Covid-19 death in Gibraltar

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Fears over easing of coronavirus rules at Christmas as London calls last orders

15th December 2020

UK/Spain News
GPs roll out Covid-19 vaccine in UK amid fresh Christmas warnings

14th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Self-isolation for UK Covid-19 contacts and international arrivals cut to 10 days

11th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Independent UK food banks giving out 13,000 emergency food parcels a week

11th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020