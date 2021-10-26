Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2021

The Spanish Government on Tuesday extended interim Brexit arrangements recognising British driving licences and allowing British citizens access to healthcare and universities.

The measures, which apply to Gibraltar and require reciprocity, were due to expire at the end of October but, inn the case of licences and healthcare, have now been extended until the end of the year. Access to universities has been extended to 2024.

The decision was approved by the Spanish cabinet on Tuesday and comes against the backdrop of ongoing talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

The decision was announced at the end of the cabinet meeting and tweeted by the Spanish presidency.

