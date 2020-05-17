Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 17th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain plans last emergency decree extension as protests break out

A person wearing a protective face mask, with a Spanish flag embroidered on it, bangs with a spoon and a small plate during a protest against the Spanish government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Madrid, Spain May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

By Reuters
17th May 2020

By Silvio Castellanos and Guillermo Martinez

Spain's government will seek to extend its coronavirus state of emergency one last time until late June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday as anti-government protests broke out around the hard-hit country.

"The path that we are taking is the only one possible," Mr Sanchez told a news conference, saying he would ask parliament for an extension of about a month until the end of June when most of the nation should be returning to normality.

Spain first decreed a state of emergency on March 14. Officials say that while the outbreak has been brought largely under control, restrictions must stay in place a bit longer as the lockdown is gradually phased out.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 102 to 27,563 on Saturday, the lowest 24-hour increase since March 18. Confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 230,698 from 230,183, the health ministry said.

After pushing four previous extensions through parliament, support for Sanchez's left-wing coalition is waning among lawmakers and voters.

Protests against the government's handling of the crisis and its economic fallout sprang up around Spain on Saturday, with demonstrators gathering to bang pots and pans and call for the government to resign.

At the largest such demonstration, in Madrid's wealthy Salamanca neighbourhood, several hundred people congregated despite the efforts of police to enforce social-distancing.

Waving Spanish flags and crying "viva España!" some denounced the leftist government as communists seeking to ruin the country.

"I am against all the measures which this government has used to manage the coronavirus," Jose Flores, a banker, told Reuters at the protest.

In one video shared widely on social media, a huge banner depicting Mr Sanchez's face with the word "obey" emblazoned underneath was unfurled from a Madrid tower block.

"They need to test everybody so healthy people can get back to work and we can restart the economy," said another demonstrator in Salamanca who gave his name only as Carlos.

"After coronavirus the worst virus is going to be the virus of Pedro and Pablo, who are going to ruin 47 million Spaniards," he said, referring to Mr Sanchez and his deputy, far-left politician Pablo Iglesias.

Similar protests took place in Zaragoza and the southern city of Seville, until recently a Socialist Party stronghold.

"It doesn't matter what the demonstrations are about. The important thing is to maintain social distancing," Mr Sanchez said.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Govt spells out Gib travel restrictions

Fri 15th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar has ‘won the first round’ against Covid-19, but now comes the hard part

Wed 13th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Pepe el Catalan, Gibraltar’s first hairdressing ladies salon

Sat 16th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

16th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Test, track and isolate strategy key to living with Covid-19 – WHO special envoy

15th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Young adults more likely to have poor mental health during lockdown – UK survey

15th May 2020

UK/Spain News
London congestion charge to be increased to £15 a day next month

15th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020