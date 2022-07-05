Spain protests to UK over DPC’s decision to clear east side project
Spain filed a diplomatic protest with the UK after the Development and Planning Commission granted outline planning permission for a major project on the east side reclamation, according to a response in the Spanish Parliament. The protest came three weeks after the DPC granted outline planning consent to the TNG Global Foundation for development of...
