Spain protests to UK over Royal visit in June
Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs has made a diplomatic protest to the UK Government over the forthcoming Royal visit to Gibraltar by the Queen’s youngest son, Spanish media reported on Thursday. Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, are due to arrive in Gibraltar on June 7 and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here