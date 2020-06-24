Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain pushes clean energy decree to speed renewable rollout

By Reuters
24th June 2020

By Isla Binnie
Spain's cabinet approved on Tuesday a decree aimed at smoothing the rollout of renewable energy generation, with measures to combat speculation in the market, cut red tape and overhaul an outdated auction system to reassure investors and lower prices.

Spain wants to make use of rich natural resources including prodigious sunlight both to reduce pollution and create jobs, in response to the devastation the coronavirus has wrought on an economy that relies heavily on tourism and cars.

It follows plans being developed by the European Union (EU) to use low-carbon investments to battle the downturn.
Spain is working on joining a handful of wealthy nations embedding targeted emissions reductions into law.

One area the decree aims to address is control over permits to pump power into the grid, which renewable developers complain are being hoarded for profit, pushing up the cost of establishing new solar plants or wind farms.

Responding to the fact that around 60% of outstanding requests for these permits appear to be purely speculative, the Energy and Environment Ministry said it would oblige holders to prove they were building plants or risk losing a deposit.

Power auctions will now be based on the price of energy, a structure the ministry said would allow developers to better plan investments and revenue, and reduce the eventual price of electricity for consumers.

Simplifying other permitting processes should help generate jobs across the supply chain, the ministry said, adding 90% of the components of a wind turbine and 65% of a solar plant can be produced in Spain.

The measures were presented as an urgent decree, meaning they are likely to be approved unchanged by parliament in the coming days. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Local News

Five men in two kayaks rescued south of the Rock

Sun 21st Jun, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Hassans signals redundancies against Covid-19 pressures

Tue 23rd Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
First volunteer injected in Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine trials

24th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Little chance of proving Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness in UK, says trial leader

24th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Morocco to resume domestic travel and services

24th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Britain’s coronavirus hibernation beginning to end, Johnson declares

23rd June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020