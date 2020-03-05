Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2020

A man in the Spanish region of Valencia has died from coronavirus, marking the country's first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday.

Tests carried out post-mortem showed the man, who died on Feb. 13, was killed by the virus, regional health chief Ana Barcelo told a press conference.

News of the death came shortly after Spain's Health Ministry announced on its Twitter page that several sporting events would be held behind closed doors, while medical conferences will be cancelled in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

The ministry said sport fixtures expected to draw crowds from zones designated as high-risk for coronavirus, such as northern Italy, would be played without spectators, having earlier referred to the measure as a recommendation.

Such events include the return leg of the Champions League match between Valencia and Italy's Atalanta scheduled for March 10, and a Europa League match between Getafe and Inter Milan on March 19. Several basketball games will also be affected.

In total, around 150 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Spain, while some 100 health workers in the Basque region have been isolated in their homes after coming into contact with people carrying the virus.

Authorities are monitoring two clusters of the infection in Torrejon de Ardoz, a suburban city close to Madrid with a population of around 130,000, and one in the Basque city of Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib hit by flight Europe-wide flight cancellations over virus fears

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Local News

Man in self-isolation describes prison van journey home

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Local News

Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Britain's loneliest dog looking for new home after 439 days in RSPCA care

4th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Dozens of children with suicidal thoughts helped each day by UK Childline

4th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Baby bee brains develop abnormally when exposed to pesticide - study

4th March 2020

UK/Spain News
UK parliament urged to take measures to prevent the 'next asbestos'

4th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020