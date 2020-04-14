Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain says coronavirus curve flattening; loosening of curbs causes jitters

A municipal police officer gives out free protective face masks at a metro station during the lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

By Reuters
14th April 2020

By Jordi Rubio and Emma Pinedo

Spain is flattening the curve showing the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the government said on Tuesday, one month into a strict lockdown, but some voiced alarm over the loosening of restrictions that began this week.

In an attempt to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, national authorities eased the terms of one of Europe's most stringent lockdowns to allow some sectors like construction and manufacturing to resume work on Monday.

In Catalonia - with the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths after the capital Madrid - police stopped motorists in Barcelona to check documents specifying the reason for their journey. Workers must show certificates from their employers.

"I still find it quite hasty, this return (to work) - I see too many people today," hospital employee Monica Pinzon said, stopping to speak in a Barcelona metro station where health staff distributed masks to commuters at ticket barriers.

Catalan leader Quim Torra on Sunday described the decision to restart some industrial sectors as irresponsible, and said this created an "enormous" risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a second lockdown.

Spain has seen one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks, with over 170,000 documented cases and over 18,000 deaths. The overnight death rate has dropped well below peak levels reached in early April, but nevertheless inched up again on Tuesday.

A lockdown banning residents from leaving home for all but the most essential activities has been credited with slowing the rate of deaths but come at a heavy cost, with around 900,000 jobs lost in the last two weeks of March alone.

For Roberto Aguayo, a 50-year-old Barcelona construction worker travelling on the metro, the restart of his sector came just in time. "We really needed it. Just when we were going to run out of food, we returned to work," he said.

Shops, bars and public spaces in Spain will stay closed until at least April 26, and on Tuesday the health ministry reported the lowest increase in new cases - 3,045 - since March 18. The number of overnight deaths rose slightly to 567.

Unlike other countries in Europe, Spaniards are not allowed out of their houses for exercise and can only leave for essential activities like buying food. Children have been cooped up at home for a month.

The economic toll of the crisis will be huge. The International Monetary Fund forecasts an 8% economic slump this year in Spain, to be followed by a recovery in 2021.

Millions are turning to the government for relief.

On Tuesday, the Spanish government approved a one-month tax moratorium for the self-employed and small companies which it said would allow them to boost their short-term liquidity by around 3.6 billion euros.

Meanwhile, social security has registered nearly a million requests from self-employed people for pay-outs under the terms of a state relief package announced last month, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said. 

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Three cruise ships bound for Marseilles refuel in Gibraltar

Mon 13th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
More tough times ahead in fight against Covid-19, warns Chancellor

14th April 2020

UK/Spain News
In Andalusia, public health officials drill into data for a deeper look at virus spread

14th April 2020

UK/Spain News
UK marriage rates and religious weddings at lowest levels on record

14th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spitfire pilot added to ranks of The Few after nearly 80 years

14th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020