Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain tightens restrictions to stem spike in Covid-19 cases

REUTERS/Borja Suarez

By Reuters
14th August 2020

Spanish authorities ordered the closure of nightclubs, banned drinking in outdoor public areas and smoking when keeping a safe distance from people is impossible, among other measures imposed on Friday to try to stem a coronavirus resurgence.

Infections have spiked in recent days following the end of Spain's tough lockdown seven weeks ago.

Thursday's almost 3,000 new cases brought the cumulative total to 337,334, the highest number in Western Europe.

Bars and restaurants will also have to close by 1 a.m. as part of the new restrictions, Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference.

He also advised against gatherings of more than 10 people and specifically warned young people not to gather outside to drink alcohol, a popular practice called "botellones".

"We cannot afford not to be disciplined," Mr Illa said.

"We cannot ignore the virus circulating among us."

Some regions such as Galicia and the Canary Islands had already taken measures to curb smoking in public areas earlier this week.

The increase in infections has led to worries the country could return to the grim situation it experienced in early April when the daily Covid-19 death toll approached 1,000, but Mr Illa played down such concerns.

Official data shows 70 people have died over the past week, bringing Spain's total coronavirus death toll to 28,605.

"The situation is not comparable with March and April," the minister said.

He said more young people were now becoming infected, many of them showing no symptoms, and patients in general were getting less severely ill.

Most Read

Local News

Govt rolls out Covid-19 travel certificates

Thu 13th Aug, 2020

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Local News

Spanish nationals deny jet ski charges

Thu 13th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain's daily infections spike to 2,935, not yet second wave

14th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Britons in France face dash to get home before quarantine imposed

14th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Study suggests 3.4m people in England have had Covid-19

13th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Surge in Spain's virus cases prompts regional smoking ban, field hospital

13th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020