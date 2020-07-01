Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain to open border with Morocco only in case of reciprocity

Ceuta. Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Reuters
1st July 2020

Spain will only open its borders with Morocco if there is a reciprocal agreement to let people travelling via Spain enter the North African country, Spanish government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

Every summer tens of thousands of members of Europe's Moroccan diaspora con-verge in Spain by car to cross the Strait of Gibraltar and return home either directly or via the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on the Moroccan coast.

Authorities from both countries deploy extra border officials to smooth the immigration process and avoid holdups.
"When Morocco sees fit we will collaborate with them to establish controls so this transfer of thousands of people does not become a health risk," Ms Montero told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Morocco is part of a group of countries to be included on a list of safe travel destinations published by the European Union.

Travel between Spain and these countries, which include Australia, Canada and Japan, but not the United States, would begin on July 2 or 3, Ms Montero said.

China and Morocco are provisionally included on the list, but Spain would only open up its borders to travellers from them with a reciprocal agreement in place, she said. (Reuters)

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Scores march down Main Street voicing anger over Govt measures

Tue 30th Jun, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Features

Gibraltar’s community pledges dream beach holiday for brave Scottish boy fighting cancer

Mon 29th Jun, 2020

UK/Spain News

Number of Covid-19 cases in Andalucia creeps up

Tue 30th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Pubs split in border town as only one side can reopen this weekend

30th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Paper wine bottle launched to help reduce impact on environment

30th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Johnson sets out New Deal to build way out of coronavirus crisis

30th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Facebook chief defends approach to hate speech amid growing advertiser boycott

30th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020