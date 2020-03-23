Spain to restrict entry for 30 days over coronavirus

Spain will restrict entry for most foreigners at air and sea ports for the next 30 days to help stem its coronavirus epidemic, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The ban - starting at midnight - comes a few days after Spain imposed restrictions on its land borders with France and Portugal, after European Union leaders agreed to close the bloc's external borders for 30 days.

Spanish nationals, foreigners living in Spain, air crew, cargo and health workers and diplomats will be allowed to travel as normal, the ministry said in its statement.