Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

People crossing the border from Gibraltar into Spain on Friday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2021

By Maria Jesus Corrales and Brian Reyes Spanish authorities have been trialling new biometric border control systems at the frontier with Gibraltar, part of contingency planning in the event that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is not negotiated. The new systems have been installed as part of a major refurbishment of border infrastructure and include...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Local News

Local woman to drive to Gambia in charity bra appeal

Thu 2nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Man charged after police dog finds £1,180 worth of drugs

Thu 2nd Sep, 2021

Brexit

Senior UK officials in Gib ahead of treaty talks

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Francis Chipolina: all about the voice

3rd September 2021

Features
Home from home

3rd September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar will host Turkey for first time with confidence growing within the squad

3rd September 2021

Sports
Sunday morning smiles

3rd September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021