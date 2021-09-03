Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border
By Maria Jesus Corrales and Brian Reyes Spanish authorities have been trialling new biometric border control systems at the frontier with Gibraltar, part of contingency planning in the event that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is not negotiated. The new systems have been installed as part of a major refurbishment of border infrastructure and include...
