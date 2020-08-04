Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Spain ‘very aggressively’ lobbied US congressmen over Gib support, report says

Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Chronicle Staff
3rd August 2020

Spain ‘very aggressively’ lobbied US congressmen who backed a resolution in the US Congress voicing support for Gibraltar’s right to self determination, The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday. Seven current and former members of the House of Representatives told the newspaper the Spanish embassy in Washington DC pushed back after they signed the resolution or visited...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spain ‘very aggressively’ lobbied US congressmen over Gib support, report says

Mon 3rd Aug, 2020

Local News

Four arrested over suspected credit card fraud

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A splash of colour for vibrant GAMPA

3rd August 2020

Local News
Public urged to properly dispose of masks

3rd August 2020

Local News
Demand for broadband changes business landscape for providers

3rd August 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Alice’s Table offers a theatre filled nostalgic trip down memory lane in lockdown

1st August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020