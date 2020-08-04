Spain ‘very aggressively’ lobbied US congressmen over Gib support, report says
Spain ‘very aggressively’ lobbied US congressmen who backed a resolution in the US Congress voicing support for Gibraltar’s right to self determination, The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday. Seven current and former members of the House of Representatives told the newspaper the Spanish embassy in Washington DC pushed back after they signed the resolution or visited...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here