Spain ‘will never get Gibraltar back’, Sir Joe tells UN seminar
Spain “will never get Gibraltar back”, Sir Joe Bossano told a United Nations decolonisation seminar in St Lucia last week. Addressing the annual seminar that prepares the ground for the Committee of 24 meeting in New York, Sir Joe outlined the well-documented differences between Gibraltar and Spain on the issue of sovereignty and said the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here