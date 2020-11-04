Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 38,118 after government revises count

A woman rides a scooter past a closed hotel at Barrio Gotico (Gothic Quarter), after the government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 in Barcelona. Photo by REUTERS/Nacho Doce

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2020

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus reached 38,118 after the Health Ministry revised its methodology for recording infections and fatalities, official data showed on Wednesday, up sharply from Tuesday's unrevised 36,495.

The tally of infections now stands at 1,284,408 cases, according to the latest data release, which removes double entries and adds some cases that were not initially diagnosed as Covid-19. On Tuesday, the ministry reported 1,259,366 cases.

Unlike France, Germany and Britain, which have imposed nationwide lockdowns, Spain has adopted a regional response to tackling the pandemic, leading to a patchwork of different regulations.

Murcia on Wednesday joined several other regions including Catalonia in shutting down bars and restaurants, while the northern region of Cantabria banned citizens from travelling across municipal borders.

Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference it would take two to three weeks for the latest regional restrictions to produce effect, but added that "there is still margin to take additional measures, there are a great many steps we can still take,” without specifying.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Three arrested suspected of dealing cocaine

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Queensway mural comes with logistical challenges and a gentle reminder of a fragile planet

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK MPs approve month-long lockdown plan for England

4th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Campo unemployment edges close to 40,000, echoing national trends

4th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Young football fan reaches 7.1 million keepy-uppies to help key workers

4th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Takeaway beers allowed in England after Government U-turn on lockdown rules

4th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020