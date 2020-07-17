Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain's daily coronavirus infections hit highest since May 10

REUTERS/Juan Medina

By Reuters
17th July 2020

Spain reported the steepest daily jump in coronavirus infections in over two months on Thursday, with 580 new cases registered as of the previous day, up from 390 reported on Wednesday and with the regions of Aragon and Catalonia leading the increase.

Authorities have reimposed restrictions in some areas of Catalonia, including home confinement in the Lleida area affecting some 160,000 people, and health officials there said measures would have to be taken in the capital Barcelona, but gave no further details.

Over 170 localised outbreaks have emerged across Spain since it lifted its nationwide lockdown - one of the strictest in Europe, on June 21, with Catalonia at the epicentre of new outbreaks.

Spain's health ministry put the number of cases confirmed over the past 24 hours in the region at 142, up from 91 the previous day. In Aragon in the east, the number of infections jumped to 266 from 160, according to the health ministry.

The Catalan health authority, which counts both confirmed and suspected cases, said the number soared to 1,293 overnight, the highest since at least May 18, when the counting methodology changed.

The Catalan capital - home to 1.6 million people and one of Europe's most visited cities - tripled its number of coronavirus cases from last week.

Authorities have also imposed some restrictions in three neighbourhoods of a Barcelona suburb that houses some 260,000 people. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Black masks, white roses as Spain honours its Covid-19 victims

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Rent in Spain falls for first time in six years amid pandemic

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
‘No assumption’ coronavirus vaccine will be developed, chief adviser says

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

17th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020