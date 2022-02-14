Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain's far-right Vox poised for first share of power

REUTERS/Susana Vera/Pool/File Photo

By Reuters
14th February 2022

The far-right Vox party is on the verge of securing a share of power for the first time in Spain after a snap election in the Castile and Leon region left it the most likely kingmaker for the larger centre-right Partido Popular.

The PP called the election in the hope of jettisoning the previous centrist partner it ran the region with by winning an absolute majority.

However, the PP failed, securing just 31% of the vote to the 30% of the Socialists - the national ruling party - and Vox's 17%.

Vox's national chief Santiago Abascal said the party's local leader could become the deputy regional president in Castile and Leon.

"Vox has the right and the duty to form a government in Castile and Leon," he told a political rally on Sunday evening.

The result is a blow for the PP, which until a decade ago was the only conservative force in Spain but saw its vote split by a series of corruption scandals, and a boon for Vox, which was started in 2014 and is now the third largest party in parliament.

It is also another gain for the far right in Europe, which has extended support in countries such as France, Italy and Portugal by taking aim at immigration, feminism and LGBT or other minority communities.

Under Spain's quasi-federal system, the regions have their own parliaments and governments with powers over areas like Health and Education.

Vox, which maintains a hardline stance in its policies on Gibraltar. has previously lent its votes to conservative regional governments in regions like Madrid or Andalusia on specific legislative topics, but has never before joined a regional government formally.

Vox's foothold in Castille and Leon could foreshadow another rise in support in Andalusia, Spain's most populous region, which will hold elections in the coming months, and eventually in national elections due in 2023.

Castile and Leon's current regional president, the PP's Alonso Fernandez Manueco, said he would talk to all political parties to form alliances without referring directly to Vox. [Reuters]

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Local News

TNG files plans for major Eastside development

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Govt warns preparing for no deal outcome is ‘of fundamental importance’

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

13th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Gatwick to reopen south terminal next month as airlines ramp up schedules

11th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Wordle moved to New York Times website and winning streaks reset

11th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Spain scraps ban on unvaccinated UK children ahead of half-term holidays

11th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022