Spain’s Supreme Court rejects La Línea autonomous city plea
by Maria Jesus Corrales Spain’s Supreme Court has rejected the La Línea mayor’s case that the city should be allowed to hold a public consultation on the question of converting La Línea into an autonomous city. In the decision written by court president Pablo Lucas, the tribunal sided with Spain’s Council of Ministers and rejected...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here