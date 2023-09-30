Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 30th Sep, 2023

UK/Spain News

Spain’s Supreme Court rejects La Línea autonomous city plea

By Guest Contributor
30th September 2023

by Maria Jesus Corrales Spain’s Supreme Court has rejected the La Línea mayor’s case that the city should be allowed to hold a public consultation on the question of converting La Línea into an autonomous city. In the decision written by court president Pablo Lucas, the tribunal sided with Spain’s Council of Ministers and rejected...

