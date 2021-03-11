Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Mar, 2021

UK/Spain News

Spain's Tourism minister says vaccine passport could start in May

Pic: Pexels

By Reuters
11th March 2021

Spain's Tourism minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday that the country could start using the vaccine passport in May, when the international tourism fair FITUR is due to take place in Madrid.
"We could be in a position to start implementing the digital passport [when FITUR starts on May 19]", she told Antena 3 TV.
Faced with a pandemic that has killed more than 900,000 people in Europe and thrust the continent into its deepest recession, EU leaders agreed to work on vaccine certificates to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been severely hurt by the pandemic.

