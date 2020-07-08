Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel has included Gibraltar in a global plan to help its trade customers resume business after lockdown.

The brewer said it will restock barrels that were opened but not finished before the lockdown began, and will also provide Solán de Cabras mineral water to the establishments in returnable formats.

The move forms part of Mahou San Miguel’s global plan which was launched to help its on-trade customers help reactivate their businesses at a lower cost now that they have reopened after the public health emergency.

The plan is being rolled out in the brewer’s European markets, including Gibraltar.

Gibraltar is the sixth European market, after Spain, Portugal, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland, in which Mahou San Miguel is launching a series of measures to assist on-trade establishments in order to contribute to their reactivation once the mandatory shutdown caused by the current pandemic ends.

The brewer aims to also extend this help to countries like Finland, France and Greece.

These brands have been available on the Rock for the past 35 years and are stocked at 59 local establishments.

The brewer’s local distributors, Anglo Hispano and Lewis Stagnetto, will be tasked with helping to implement Mahou San Miguel’s plan in Gibraltar.

“Despite the fact that our company, as well as the rest of the sector, is being strongly impacted by the current health emergency, we consider this effort to be necessary and want our customers in Gibraltar to feel that we are close to them,” Erik d’Auchamp, general manager of Mahou San Miguel’s International Business Unit, said.

“And so we have decided to refocus our resources on this ambitious plan, which is becoming more and more international, and contribute in this way to the recovery of the on-trade sector and the reactivation of businesses.”