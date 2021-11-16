Spanish Category Runner up Un Amor Gitano by Amanda Clarise Ferrary

Soy payo,

pero no me importaría ser calé.

Pues los dos son humanos,

y así debería ser.

Todos somos humanos.

No es normal,

a la vista del mundo,

que un payo se una a un gitano.

Pero a mí me da igual,

porque la amo.

Cuando estoy en su compañía,

me siento completo,

cuerdo,

y fortalecido,

ya que ella para mí.

Es mí estrella favorita.

Me encantan sus labios carnosos.

Me encantan sus cejas frondosas.

Y sus ojos negro azabache.

Ver solo un destello en su mirada,

y los vellos de mi cuello,

se alzan hacia el cielo.

Diferencias entre los dos,

hay muchas.

Pero cuando el corazón dicta,

es necesaria la lucha.

Oposición habrá mucha,

pero al final del día,

al igual que un imán,

los polos opuestos se atraerían.

El corazón dictamina.

Judge Charlie Durante’s comments:

“Until recently, miscegenation was frowned upon. The mixing of bloods was considered unhealthy, unnatural; in fact, almost sinful. Amanda’s poem celebrates this blending of dissimilar races. The man is a non-gypsy, but he loves a gypsy girl, his ‘estrella favorita.’ He sees no reason to stifle his love, or conquer his yearning for this alluring female. Her physical presence is fully realised in ‘sus labios carnosos’ and her ‘cejas frondosas.’ He brushes aside any objection people might raise, and in a gesture of bravura, he cries out: ‘pero a mi me da igual/porque la amo.’ This is an attraction of opposites, of two people from different social and racial backgrounds brought together by what the heart dictates, what ‘el corazón dictamina.’ Amanda (which, incidentally, means ‘lovable’) has written a very brave poem which challenges received ideas about who we can and should love. The poem gives primacy of place in love affairs to the dictates of the heart, not to convention or traditional ways of thinking. I think Lorca would have loved this poem. Well done!”