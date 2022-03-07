Spanish data shows stark difference to UK on incursions into BGTW
A response from the Spanish Government to a question in Parliament has put a spotlight on the starkly different assessment that London and Madrid make of incursions into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. Last year, the UK Government logged 634 incursions by Spanish vessels into BGTW, each of which was challenged and protested through diplomatic channels....
