Spanish fisherman’s case adjourned again amid doubts over summons
The case against a Spanish fisherman accused of navigation offences in British Gibraltar territorial waters was adjourned by the Magistrates Court on Monday after a summons was returned because it had been sent to an incorrect address. The case was adjourned to March 11 to allow prosecutors to check the address before the court decides...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here