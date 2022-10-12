Spanish holiday sees frontier queues increase

Spain’s National Day saw an increase in visitors to Gibraltar on Wednesday resulting in increased queues.

Queues formed entering Gibraltar in the morning and early afternoon.

Then, in the evening, the visitors made their return resulting in queues exiting Gibraltar.

A Government spokesman confirmed long queues of pedestrians were observed by the Borders and Coastguard Agency between 9.30am and 2pm.

“At 2pm the queues disappeared,” the spokesman said.

“BCA have noticed an increase of pedestrians as it’s a bank holiday in Spain, but it also appears that Spanish Police were carrying out more checks than usual.”