Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Spanish holiday sees frontier queues increase

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2022

Spain’s National Day saw an increase in visitors to Gibraltar on Wednesday resulting in increased queues.

Queues formed entering Gibraltar in the morning and early afternoon.

Then, in the evening, the visitors made their return resulting in queues exiting Gibraltar.

A Government spokesman confirmed long queues of pedestrians were observed by the Borders and Coastguard Agency between 9.30am and 2pm.

“At 2pm the queues disappeared,” the spokesman said.

“BCA have noticed an increase of pedestrians as it’s a bank holiday in Spain, but it also appears that Spanish Police were carrying out more checks than usual.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain to tighten border checks for children and youngsters

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Europe Minister highlights ‘fresh impetus’ to wrap up Gib treaty

Tue 11th Oct, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Europe Minister signals ‘unbreakable’ bond with UK as he lands in Gibraltar

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK inspectors point to ‘good progress’ at RGP

12th October 2022

Local News
GBC holds public survey to gain further insight in viewing trends and opinions

12th October 2022

Local News
Jamie Trinidad appointed King’s Counsel

12th October 2022

Local News
Car overturns on Prince Edward's Road causing road closure

12th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022