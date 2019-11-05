Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Spanish interior minister highlights crackdown on crime

By Priya Gulraj
5th November 2019

Spain’s acting Minister for the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska yesterday highlighted the crackdown on crime and drug trafficking in the Campo area.
As Spain prepares to go to the polls this Sunday, Mr Grande-Marlaska paid a visit to La Línea-based charity Nuevo Hogar Betania.
Accompanied by General Secretary for PSOE in Cádiz, Irene Garcia, the acting Interior Minister addressed the “feelings of unrest” among police officers and Campo residents after two members of the Castañitas family have been given police bail.
He told reporters he understood these concerns as law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on drug trafficking in the area.
During his visit, Mr Grande-Marlaska spoke about the Integral Plan for the Campo de Gibraltar, which over the past year has seen some 5,000 people arrested and a total of 150 tonnes of cannabis resin seized
Mr Grande-Marlask said “investigations” continue and are being targeted towards the benefits and proceeds of these crimes.
Speaking to reporters, Mr Grande-Marlaska said that he hopes the Socialist government is chosen to govern the country on November 10.
“I hope the strong government of Pedro Sanchez will be allowed to carry out a comprehensive plan in the Campo de Gibraltar in order to provide policies that will improve the labour, economic and educational needs in this area,” Mr Grande-Marlaska said.

