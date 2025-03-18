Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks
A high-level political meeting for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar will be arranged “when the conditions are right”, a senior Spanish negotiator said on Tuesday, adding “there is no impasse” in the negotiation and “there are reasons for optimism” a deal will be agreed. Fernando Sampedro, the state secretary for the EU at Spain’s Ministry...
