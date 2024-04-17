Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Speaker of Parliament and the minister visit to Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2024

The Minister for Heath, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge visited Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron on Tuesday.

They were greeted by Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, before been given a brief by Lieutenant Henry Kilby.

Shortly after the brief, the Ms Arias-Vasquez and Ms Ramagge were shown around the headquarters before going out to sea onboard HMS Cutlass.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

'General political lines' agreed on airport, mobility and goods in high-level Brussels treaty meeting

Fri 12th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail was ‘berated and threatened’ by CM over Op Delhi search warrant, Inquiry told

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Local News

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
St George’s Day Parade 2024

17th April 2024

Local News
Feetham visits NatWest International Bank

17th April 2024

Local News
Second South District constituency meeting set for next week

17th April 2024

Local News
McGrail felt ‘hounded by pack of wolves’ after search warrants, Inquiry told

17th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024