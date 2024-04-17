Speaker of Parliament and the minister visit to Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

The Minister for Heath, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge visited Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron on Tuesday.

They were greeted by Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, before been given a brief by Lieutenant Henry Kilby.

Shortly after the brief, the Ms Arias-Vasquez and Ms Ramagge were shown around the headquarters before going out to sea onboard HMS Cutlass.