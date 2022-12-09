Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Special Needs and Disability Office launches ‘little things’ campaign

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2022

The Special Needs and Disability Office (SEND) have launched an awareness campaign in the lead-up to the festive season, highlighting the little things that can be done to make a big difference to those with special needs and disabilities.

For many people in the local community, the festive period can present a number of challenges to daily life.

Increased activity in both commercial and private settings may become overwhelming, whilst increased social interactions for some might unintentionally create social isolation for others, for example those who are hard of hearing who attend a large gathering.

The SEND Office said small actions by family and friends, and the wider community can help to promote social inclusion and make a big difference to how people experience the festive season.

They recommended some little things to consider: Make sure decorations don’t obscure pathways or visibility, make sure rooms are well lit for easier lip reading, and be considerate about where to stop a car to unload so that pavements are not blocked.

For further information or support, please contact the Special Needs and Disability Office via sendoffice@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 56003195. Information is also available online at: https://disability.gov.gi/

Most Read

Local News

Helmets and speed limits for e-scooters under draft legislation published by Govt

Thu 8th Dec, 2022

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

Curfew order for teens in violent incident that shocked community

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

McGrail Inquiry commissions forensic report into alleged data breach, with date of full hearing still in question

Tue 6th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Richard Ullger re-appointed as Commissioner of Police

9th December 2022

Local News
PossAbilities holds ‘Journey to Lapland’ reception

9th December 2022

Local News
Radio Gibraltar launches Christmas take-over

9th December 2022

Local News
‘Punch a Prize’ for GBC Open Day

9th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022