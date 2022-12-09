Special Needs and Disability Office launches ‘little things’ campaign

The Special Needs and Disability Office (SEND) have launched an awareness campaign in the lead-up to the festive season, highlighting the little things that can be done to make a big difference to those with special needs and disabilities.

For many people in the local community, the festive period can present a number of challenges to daily life.

Increased activity in both commercial and private settings may become overwhelming, whilst increased social interactions for some might unintentionally create social isolation for others, for example those who are hard of hearing who attend a large gathering.

The SEND Office said small actions by family and friends, and the wider community can help to promote social inclusion and make a big difference to how people experience the festive season.

They recommended some little things to consider: Make sure decorations don’t obscure pathways or visibility, make sure rooms are well lit for easier lip reading, and be considerate about where to stop a car to unload so that pavements are not blocked.

For further information or support, please contact the Special Needs and Disability Office via sendoffice@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 56003195. Information is also available online at: https://disability.gov.gi/