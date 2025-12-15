Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Special Olympics Gibraltar finish third in European tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
15th December 2025

Special Olympics Gibraltar arrived back in Gibraltar having finished third in the Special Olympics European Unified Futsal Christmas Cup that took place in Belgium this past weekend
"After an overly intense competition, delighted to share that special olympics Gibraltar unified futsal team have won the bronze medal in Brussels. With a final match against France winning by 4-2," reported a Andrew Rammage, spokesperson for SOG.
The team led by Head Coach Brian Fernandez was made up by Gianni Ochello, Jeremy Prescott, Francis Avellano and Giovanni Yeo. Alongside
Unified partners Sean Negrette, Eddie Victor and James Danino.
They were due to return this Monday as we were going to press.
The tournament saw some of the top European sides competing at the Belleheide Center in Roosdaal, near Brussels.
Hosted by Special Olympics Belgium, this festive international tournament features competitive Unified teams from across Europe, including Gibraltar, Hungary, Latvia, and the host nation Belgium, alongside two select squads from Belgium's national Special Devils program. The event emphasizes inclusion through Unified Sports, where athletes with intellectual disabilities play alongside partners without disabilities, fostering teamwork and camaraderie in the fast-paced world of indoor futsal.
The tournament itself was described by SOG officials as marking "another exciting international opportunity for SOG athletes to showcase their skills and spirit on the European stage. The Gibraltar team has been training hard and is eager to compete against strong sides from countries including Hungary, Latvia, and host nation Belgium."
Their success on the international stage once again coming to the forefront with this latest significant achievement making them among the top achievers in Gibraltar sports.

