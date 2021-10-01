Rachel Payas is a Gibraltarian food enthusiast and blogger, and self confessed ‘girl obsessed with food’.

Known on social media as Blurred Limes, Ms Payas is also known for her ability to fuse different foods and

create dishes that make others want to get in the kitchen.

Her food is known for bringing comfort, the feeling of being nourished and an overall general satisfaction.

This week’s dish is Spiced Hummus Crusted Chicken.

As we ease ourselves back into routine post summer fun, its very easy to feel rushed and busy once again on those weekday evenings when it feels as if there’s a million jobs to do. This recipe for spiced hummus crusted chicken is one of the simplest and will take the stress out of dinnertime. Minimal prep and cooking time with store cupboard ingredients for a rapid, easy, kid-friendly and customisable dinner.

To serve 4 you will need;

1 tin of chickpeas (drained)

2 tablespoons of good quality olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 clove of garlic

1 teaspoon of peanut butter

4 large chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

Optional;

1 teaspoon of ras el hanout

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of chilli flakes

1 teaspoon of coriander

1 teaspoon of harissa paste

A sprinkle of sumac

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Blitz your chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic clove and peanut butter in a food processor or high-powered blender until creamy. Add your salt and pepper to taste (be liberal here). This is a basic tried and tested hummus recipe. This can be modified in any way of your choosing with any interesting ingredients. Avocado, red peppers or olives could be added into your mixture. For the purposes of this recipe, I was inspired by North African cuisine so opted to add plenty of regional spices such as cumin and ras el hanout to mine. The possibilities really are endless, and this dish could vary every time you make it depending on what you have in your fridge and cupboards.

In a large oven proof dish, add in your four chicken breasts. Drizzle a little olive oil over them and salt and pepper evenly on all sides.

Dollop at least a tablespoon of your hummus on each of your chicken breasts and spread evenly. Bake in the oven covered with foil for around 25 minutes, followed by a quick blast uncovered for 5-10 minutes, keeping close watch it doesn’t burn throughout.

Serve your hummus crusted chicken immediately with sides of your choosing. I recommend salads, rice or other grains. This chicken can also be enjoyed when cooled and shredded, especially in salads and sandwiches.

You can follow her foodie adventures @blurredlimesgib on both Facebook and Instagram.