Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jul, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spinal surgeon in warning to holidaymakers over water slide dangers

By Press Association
31st July 2019

By Ben Mitchell, PA

A top spinal surgeon has warned holidaymakers of the "life-changing" dangers posed by water parks and shallow diving during their summer breaks.

Evan Davies, a consultant spinal surgeon at University Hospital Southampton, said he operated recently on a patient who fractured his spine while diving on to hidden rocks in Croatia.

He also highlighted the case of 23-year-old David Briffaut, who snapped two vertebrae in his neck on a head-first water slide in Spain.

Mr Davies said people can feel "invincible" and act in a "moment of madness" while on holiday, but he urged travellers to continue to take normal precautions.

He said: "It is so important that in the excitement of being on holiday, people remember life can change in an instant, and that has been evident recently both in my own patient cases and in the news.

"When you are relaxed and enjoying the moment with family and friends, undoubtedly that feeling of fun and invincibility can take over.

"However as a spinal surgeon, I will often see the consequences of that moment of light-hearted fun - in the worst cases causing paralysis and, on some occasions, proving fatal."

Mr Davies said he was "extremely concerned" to learn of the injuries sustained by Mr Briffaut on the "Splash" water slide in Benidorm, and he urged others to take note.

He advised people to make their own assessment of the risks at water parks.

He added: "What can often look on the face of it to be a quick and innocent thrill on these attractions can have potential to cause significant injury - that is something any impact head-on at high speed can cause.

"My message would be to remember that health warnings won't be high on the agenda at many holiday attractions and destinations and, in many countries, regulations and monitoring can vary greatly.

"So carry out a quick assessment of your own when visiting attractions such as water parks and if you have a doubt about safety, avoid it."

Mr Davies also said that despite regular warnings, he treats people injured by shallow diving almost every year.

He said: "We must continue to raise awareness of just how dangerous it can be for people to dive into water abroad in places they have no knowledge of and end up crashing into rocks.

"I have just recently operated on my first patient of the summer who fell foul of this and there will no doubt be more, and sometimes no level of surgery can recover the damage caused in a moment of madness."

Most Read

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

Government announces plans for new national theatre

Tue 30th Jul, 2019

Local News

Gib passengers hit by UK flight disruption

Sat 27th Jul, 2019

Local News

Man found guilty of raping teenager

Wed 24th Jul, 2019

Local News

Friday's BA flight to and from Gatwick cancelled due to stormy weather

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Boris Johnson’s Sherpa to meet officials in Brussels

31st July 2019

UK/Spain News
Harry warns about risk of 'unconscious' racism bias

31st July 2019

UK/Spain News
Rare animal could face extinction if action not taken, Scots researchers warn

31st July 2019

UK/Spain News
Spinal surgeon in warning to holidaymakers over water slide dangers

31st July 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019