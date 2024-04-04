Splash and Dash by GTA

The Gibraltar Triathlon Association are excited to announce they are carrying out their first event at Lathbury on Friday the 12th April.

It will be a Splash and Dash (Swim then Run) in which they hope to have participants of all abilities and ages to introduce into multi sport. (the “elites” will also race after)

“We are very excited to announce our first event to be held at Lathbury on the 12th April. It will be a Splash and Dash (swim and run aquathlon), and is open to all ages and abilities. Races will be split into age groups, with the exact race format depending on the the number of participants.

The following distances will apply:

Adults (18+) 300m swim, 2k run

Juniors (Under 18) max distance 200m swim, 1.2k run