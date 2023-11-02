Spooky Halloween fun at Laguna Youth Club

A fun-filled spooky event hosted by the Laguna Youth Club drew in the crowds for its annual Halloween community party.

The family-friendly event has been extremely popular over many years and, on this occasion, was attended by more than 145 people.

It also gave the youngsters an opportunity to “give back to the community”.

The event on Saturday included games, such as The Mummy Wrap and a Mystery Box Challenge, and also included face painting, a spooky photo booth, design your own spooky cupcake and music throughout.

In addition, there were some prizes to be won for best costumes, winners of the above-mentioned activities and a raffle, which included many prizes.

“Laguna Youth Club’s service users and staff members spent the previous four weeks making all the decorations for the club with the classic Halloween theme and the outcome was magnificent,” a spokesperson for the Laguna Youth Club said.

“The Gibraltar Youth Service would like to thank all the local businesses and organisations who made donations towards this event.”