Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Spooky Halloween fun at Laguna Youth Club

By Chronicle Staff
2nd November 2023

A fun-filled spooky event hosted by the Laguna Youth Club drew in the crowds for its annual Halloween community party.

The family-friendly event has been extremely popular over many years and, on this occasion, was attended by more than 145 people.

It also gave the youngsters an opportunity to “give back to the community”.

The event on Saturday included games, such as The Mummy Wrap and a Mystery Box Challenge, and also included face painting, a spooky photo booth, design your own spooky cupcake and music throughout.

In addition, there were some prizes to be won for best costumes, winners of the above-mentioned activities and a raffle, which included many prizes.

“Laguna Youth Club’s service users and staff members spent the previous four weeks making all the decorations for the club with the classic Halloween theme and the outcome was magnificent,” a spokesperson for the Laguna Youth Club said.

“The Gibraltar Youth Service would like to thank all the local businesses and organisations who made donations towards this event.”

Most Read

Local News

Police asked to investigate derogatory tweet from Parliament account

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

Local News

Serving police officer and two former officers arrested

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Local News

Online historian carves out popular niche with engaging snippets of Gib heritage

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Local News

Courts seek to minimise disruption as four judges become three

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Serving police officer and two former officers arrested

2nd November 2023

Local News
Online historian carves out popular niche with engaging snippets of Gib heritage

2nd November 2023

Local News
Courts seek to minimise disruption as four judges become three

1st November 2023

Local News
Police asked to investigate derogatory tweet from Parliament account

1st November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023