Sports programme kicks off for three schools

The GSLA Summer Sports Programme opened its doors on Monday morning with children from St Mary’s, Governors Meadow and Bishop Fitzgerald provided with activities due to the early summer break afforded to the three schools.

With an early start to the programme, parents made full use of the activities programme with some 300 children registered according to officials.

The earlier starting time, as had been suggested prior to the start affording parents with an alternative which resembled school half-days schedules.

As GSLA officials running the programme indicated this first week of activities is expected to give programme organisers with an opportunity to test out some of the changes which have been made, including the use of Lathbury Sports Facility.

This will provide an opportunity to make any additional tweaks to their plans before the Sports programme starts in earnest next week.

Organisers were also placed under pressure this week with some 160 sports leaders and volunteers being put through their paces before next week.