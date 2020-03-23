As Gibraltar prepared to enter its last day before the implementation of a total social lockdown the Gibraltar Governor’s office took to social media calling on community support.

In a short twitter post on their official twitter page, the Governor posted: “The first duty of any Government is to protect its people. This is what the Chief Minister is doing. As he stated, extraordinary times require extraordinary action. Follow the GHA advice and the regulations. Spread understanding and humour, not rumour. #LockDown2Protect.”

Gibraltar will enter a full social lockdown as from midnight.