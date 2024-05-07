Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th May, 2024

Spring cultural programme 2024 announced

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, announced its Spring cultural programme this week, which covers the period up until Friday June 21.

Included in the events are a visit from the Young Shakespeare Company with daily performances of ‘Henry V’ at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre for local schools from Monday to Friday May 13 to 17.

The Spring Visual Arts Exhibition at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday May 15 to Friday May 24.

The Celebration of Opera at The Convent on Wednesday, May 22.

‘The Big Book Meet’ at BOOKgem, involving storytelling, meet the author and poetry open mic sessions and more, on Saturday June 1.

The Spring Short Story Competition prize-giving presentation at BookGEM on Wednesday, June 5.

The Nile Rodgers concert at the Europa Sports Complex on Wednesday, June 19.

The 25th Anniversary Melon Diesel Concert at the Europa Sports Complex on Friday, June 21.

Events organised by other organisations include, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust 35th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday, May 11 and the Gibraltar National Museum Open Day on Saturday, June 1.

“I wish to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services and all the entities involved in delivering this diverse and exciting Programme. There is something for people of all ages to enjoy, from theatre to art and literature to music,” said the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.

“We are blessed to have a community that believes in and support the arts and who I am sure will thoroughly enjoy the events on offer this Spring.”

For further information on any of the events contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on tel 20073477

