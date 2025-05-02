Spring Cultural Programme 2025 announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced its Spring Cultural Programme, covering events up until June 20, 2025.

Following recent events including An Audience With David Walliams, Candlelight Concert: Queen on Strings, and the Workers Memorial Day ceremony, the programme will continue with the following highlights. VE Day and Heritage Week from May 8 to 11. A visit from the Young Shakespeare Company with daily performances of Twelfth Night at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre for local schools from May 12 to 16.

Spring Visual Arts Exhibition at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates from May 21 to 31.

Spring Book Crossing outside the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Crowned on June 7. 10th anniversary of the Mario Finlayson National Gallery at the City Hall on June 3.

The Celebration of Opera at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on June 10. Spring Short Story Competition prize-giving presentation at BookGEM on June 25.

And Calentita Food Festival at John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park on June 20.

Additional events organised by other organisations include the Gibraltar Heritage Trust 35th Annual Painting Competition on May 10 and the Gibraltar National Museum Open Day on May 17.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The line up of cultural activities in Gibraltar keeps growing from strength to strength, for the benefit of locals and visitors alike.”

“My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services and other participating organisations for producing a myriad of events designed to appeal to all tastes and audiences.”