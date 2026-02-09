Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Spring flower show 2026 to be held at John Mackintosh Hall

Archive image of previous show

By Chronicle Staff
9th February 2026

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society will hold its annual Spring Flower Show at the John Mackintosh Hall from April 14 to 16 2026.

The competition is open to everyone. Entry is free for members of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, while non-members can take part for a £10 fee covering all exhibits entered on the day.

The society said further information on the Spring Flower Show is available online at https://gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com/spring-flower-show.

