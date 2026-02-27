Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

27th February 2026

Features

GAMPA hosts Royal Northern College of Music workshops for young musicians

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2026

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts has hosted a series of workshops led by visiting professionals from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Over the course of their visit, Professor Andrew Stott, Head of Popular Music Course, and vocal tutor and creative multi-specialist Wayne Ellington, together with current RNCM students, delivered sessions across a range of disciplines including vocal performance, instrumental studies and ensemble work.

The visiting team also worked closely with the Gibraltar Youth Choir, the GAMPA Rock Band and the two current cohorts studying the BTEC Music course.

GAMPA director, Tanya Santini McClelland, expressed her gratitude to the RNCM team for their commitment and for sharing their expertise. Ms Santini McClelland said: “Its has been an exceptional opportunity for our students to work with musicians of such high caliber.

“These workshops have not only enhanced technical skills but have also inspired our young performers to aim higher in their musical journeys.”

The collaboration reflects GAMPA’s commitment to providing students in Gibraltar with access to international perspectives in music education and the performing arts. GAMPA said it looked forward to building on its relationship with the RNCM and continuing to create artistic opportunities for its students.

