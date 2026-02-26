The Housemaid by Freida McFadden – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Thriller

Let’s talk about The Housemaid! No doubt many of you will have read this one (or watched the recent film adaptation). Freida McFadden has become a huge name in the book world in the last couple of years. She churns out novels regularly, usually releasing a new one every few months. Whilst there’s been some controversy about some of her storylines being too similar to other books already out on the market, it doesn’t seem to have dampened her popularity.

There are four books that come under The Housemaid series: The Housemaid, The Housemaid’s Secret, The Housemaid’s Wedding (novella) and lastly The Housemaid Is Watching. The story revolves around Millie Calloway (the maid). Fresh out of prison and trying to keep out of trouble, Millie wants nothing more than a reliable job and a second chance at life. So, when the live-in housemaid job is offered to her, she can’t turn down the comfy bed and the roof over her head. But as Millie gets to know her employers – Andrew and Nina – things start to escalate quickly, and Millie finds herself back in yet another sticky situation…

I listened to the audio versions of the first three books because I wasn’t sure they’d be my usual cup of tea. The plots were a bit predictable and the dialogue’s basic, but the books were enjoyable overall. I saw most of the twists coming and there were similarities to Verity by Colleen Hoover and The Last Mrs Parrish by Liv Constantine. Having said that, I have to admit that the series is gripping, and I can see why it’s been so popular.

I particularly enjoyed the movie adaptation. Amanda Seyfried makes the film! From sweet and young Sophie in Mamma Mia! to crazy and neurotic Nina in The Housemaid, it seems she can play any part given to her.

Though these books aren’t quite making it onto my favourites list, they are compulsive and fast-paced and appeal to the masses. So, if you’re in the mood for an easy thriller, you might want to try them.

