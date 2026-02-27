Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Feb, 2026

David Price to adjudicate 69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that David Price will be the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

Mr Price has over 45 years’ experience in amateur performance and is best known for his work with Builth Wells Young Farmers’ Club, where he writes and directs their annual drama, entertainment and pantomime productions. He has represented Wales at National Finals on seven occasions, achieving a national win in 1996, three consecutive wins from 2011 to 2013, and several runner-up places, performing at venues including Blackpool Opera House and the Princess Theatre, Torquay.

He has also written and directed productions for the Old Stagers company, raising more than £88,000 for cancer charities and local causes, and directed their first musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in 2023. A performer with Builth Wells Community Arts, Mr Price is currently a patron and board member of Wyeside Arts Centre.

With more than 25 years’ experience as a drama adjudicator, he has worked extensively across the UK, including adjudicating the UK Community Drama Festival British Finals in 2022 and the Scottish Finals in 2025. A member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators since 2013, he now serves again on its council and leads a bursary scheme encouraging youth participation in drama, alongside a career in farming and public service in Powys.

Visiting Gibraltar for the first time, he will adjudicate the mix of plays presented during the competition.

Tickets for the festival are available via www.buytickets.gi and are priced at £12.00 per session, £15.00 for Gala Night, £50.00 for a season ticket and £25.00 for a student season ticket.

For further information, the Events Department can be contacted by email at info@culture.gi or by telephone on 200 67236.

