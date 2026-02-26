MarocAtlas 4x4 members deliver Ramadan aid to storm hit families in Morocco

Members of MarocAtlas 4x4 have just returned from Morocco where, alongside Asilah Salsa Association, they have been helping people affected by the recent storms there as they commence the month of Ramadan.

This follows on from the work MarocAtlas member Kevin Parody, better known as Salsa, carried out in the wake of the storms that affected the region stretching from Ksar el Kebir on the Strait of Gibraltar to Asilah on Morocco’s Atlantic coastline.

Mr Parody, Alfred Balban and Daren Day were in Morocco, delivering food sourced through donations from Gibraltar, with organisers confirming that the vital food programme will run throughout the month of Ramadan.

In addition, “works have been started” on a house “which had been severely damaged due to the storm, to start with the cleaning and repair of the roof.”

The house has now been cleaned and left to dry ahead of further repairs. With the roof works expected to begin “in the coming days”.

As the month of Ramadan continues, MarocAtlas will continue its efforts in supporting families in need, they will focus on providing essential food supplies and basic necessities as well as direct assistance when required.

The project is only possible thanks to both donations and volunteer action.

“Ramadan is a time of generosity and togetherness. Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that these families can observe the month with comfort, security, and peace of mind,” said a representative from MarocAtlas.

“We warmly invite our community members, partners, and friends to join us, whether through donations, volunteering, or helping us spread the word.”

“Together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

To donate, do so directly to The Strait of Gibraltar Association on:

Account Name: STRAITS OF GIBRALTAR ASSOCIATION

Account Number: 20009634

Account Type: GBP Corporate Community Account

IBAN: GI83GIBK000000020009634

Sort Code: 608314

SWIFT Code: GIBKGIGI

Alternatively, help can also be channelled through MarocAtlas 4x4 by contacting Alfred Balban on 54031219, or Vanessa Palmero on 57953000 or at her offices at GMI Homes, 17 Tuckey’s Lane.